Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 in the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CXM stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

