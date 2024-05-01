Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $32,000 in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WKC opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

WKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

