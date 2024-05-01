Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,983,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 846,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 348,354 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Zillow Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 828,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.76. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

