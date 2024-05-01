Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 3.81%.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

