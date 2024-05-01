Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WT opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

WT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

