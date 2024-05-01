Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 476.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 149.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

