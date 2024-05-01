Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

