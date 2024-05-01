Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Toro by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 204,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Toro by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 926,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Toro stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

