Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after purchasing an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 96,444 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

