Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,666 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Laureate Education by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Laureate Education by 33.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

