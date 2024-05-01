Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,131 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.34 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

