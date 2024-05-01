Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in First Horizon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 721.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

