Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 418,567 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Toast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Toast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

