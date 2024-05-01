Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,154 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

