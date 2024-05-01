Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $175.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

