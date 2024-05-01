Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,094,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,436,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 618,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,676,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 446,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 176,897 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $510,441 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

