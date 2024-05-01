Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 80 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.38, for a total transaction of $13,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,926.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $13,822.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

