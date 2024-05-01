Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 80 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.38, for a total value of $13,390.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,926.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 28th, Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $13,680.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $13,822.00.

GOOGL opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

