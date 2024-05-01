Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 4th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,396 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $423,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 73,781 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

