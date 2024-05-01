Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 745.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $114,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALPN has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

