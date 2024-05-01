Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Trading 15.6% Higher

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.70 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.40 ($0.46). 160,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 51,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

Altitude Group Trading Up 15.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of £25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.27.

Altitude Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.