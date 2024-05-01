Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Costello Asset Management INC’s 8th Largest Position

Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

