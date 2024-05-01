Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

