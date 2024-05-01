Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 86.6% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 348,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.