Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

