Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after buying an additional 1,374,052 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.