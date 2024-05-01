Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,677 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

