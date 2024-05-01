Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

