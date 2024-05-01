Analyzing United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.89 $234.20 million $3.63 14.00 Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Parks & Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

