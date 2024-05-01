Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.08.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 850,940 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after acquiring an additional 423,017 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

