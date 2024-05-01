Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) versus AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Financial Comparison

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 16.87% 6.51% 1.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $847.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $344.59 million 3.97 $58.13 million $0.30 32.08

This table compares AGNC Investment and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

