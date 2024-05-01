Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s 5th Largest Position

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

