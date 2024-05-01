Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,788,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

