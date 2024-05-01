Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 69,032 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 69,032 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $728,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,467,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $860.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.