Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Holdings Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

