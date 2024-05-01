Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as low as C$16.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$16.76, with a volume of 4,611,683 shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

