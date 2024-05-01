AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Board of Directors Declares Share Repurchase Program

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

AutoNation stock opened at $161.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,279 shares of company stock worth $19,361,962. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

