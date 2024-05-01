Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 60.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

