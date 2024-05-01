Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

