Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

