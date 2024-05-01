Bank of America Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $72.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s current price.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

OLN opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

