Bank of America Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $484.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $645.00 to $484.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Saia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $396.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 1-year low of $266.91 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.39 and a 200-day moving average of $479.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.