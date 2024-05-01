Barclays Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

StoneCo Trading Down 3.6 %

STNE opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its stake in StoneCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after buying an additional 557,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in StoneCo by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after buying an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in StoneCo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

