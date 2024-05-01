Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.18.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Beyond Air by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Beyond Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

