Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Beyond Air Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of XAIR stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.18.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Air
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.