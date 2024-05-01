BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Get BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLCR stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.