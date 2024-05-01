Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 387,896 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

