Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

BA stock opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

