Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
BOLT opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
