Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLTFree Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

BOLT opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

