Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.