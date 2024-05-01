Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,880 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

